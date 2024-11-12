Fed's Barkin
Richmond Fed Pres. parking is speaking and says:

  • Fed is in position to respond appropriately regardless of how economy involves.
  • US economy looks pretty good
  • Labor market is resilient.
  • From here, labor market mighty be fine or may continue to weaken.
  • Inflation might be coming under control or might risk getting stuck above Fed 2% target.
  • Feds focus may turn to upside inflation risks or to downside employment risks, depending on how economy develops.

The market is pricing a 65% chance of a 25 basis point cut in December. That is down over the last week or so (it was in the high 70%s last week).

US yields are higher but off their highest levels:

  • 2-year 4.314%, +6.1 basis points
  • 5-year 4.269%, +7.6 basis points
  • 10-year 4.370%, +6.3 basis points
  • 30 year 4.516%, +3.7 basis points