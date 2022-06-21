Richmond Fed Barkin

Fed's Barkin is speaking again:

  • Fed will do what it takes to reduce inflation on path to return it to normal levels
  • There is recesion risk, worth remembering most aren't long or deep
  • We could moderate demand without entering technical definition of recession
  • Fed has credibility with households, businesses and markets
  • We may or may not get help from a global event and supply chains
  • I see rising interest rates stabilizing any drift in inflation expectations, increasing real interest rates and quieting demand
  • inflation should come down over time, but it will take some time