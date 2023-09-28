Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin spoke earlier on "The New Job Hierarchy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University:

More from Barkin, Q&A now:

  • Fed holding steady at the September FOMC meeting was appropriate
  • Fed has time to see data before deciding what’s next for rates
  • The path forward depends on what happens with inflation
  • Will be watching the job market closely for clues
  • Cautions against reading too much into Federal Reserve forecasts
  • Says the job market has remained very healthy
  • Is not sure how the economy will perform over coming months
  • There is still a lot of uncertainty how the Fed's balance sheet influences the economy
