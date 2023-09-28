Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin spoke earlier on "The New Job Hierarchy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University:
More from Barkin, Q&A now:
- Fed holding steady at the September FOMC meeting was appropriate
- Fed has time to see data before deciding what’s next for rates
- The path forward depends on what happens with inflation
- Will be watching the job market closely for clues
- Cautions against reading too much into Federal Reserve forecasts
- Says the job market has remained very healthy
- Is not sure how the economy will perform over coming months
- There is still a lot of uncertainty how the Fed's balance sheet influences the economy