Richmond Fed President Barkin
  • I like the Fed to get better positioned
  • how fast we go depends on how economy develops
  • a lot depends on how inflation develops this year
  • I'd like to Fed to be closer to neutral than we are now
  • there is a lot of influence on the short end of the yield curve
  • The longer end of the market is influenced by global markets
  • I think we are going to see goods prices ease
  • I am watching labor wage pressure
  • we are about as tight as you can imagine regarding employment
  • I believe a lot of people on the sidelines is because of Covid
  • we are in interim full employment, but there is still some upside ahead
  • no question we saw demand issue in January, but fingers crossed for stronger spring
  • expecting a continued strong job market in the spring and summer
  • The underlying demand in the economy is very strong
  • We are still a long way away from triggering any recession
  • I'm not seeing a weakening in core demand: its now our focus to worry about a recession when demand is still strong.
  • The country depends on the Fed to manage inflation in the medium term.

Barkin is not a voting member until 2024.