Richmond Fed Barkin

Fed's Barkin is speaking in front of a Chamber of Commerce crowd in West Virginia. He says:

  • I don't expect inflation to come down predictably
  • Seeing some slowing in interest rate sectors
  • US faces were like inflation
  • The Fed's responsibility is to reduce inflation
  • Fed is committed to bring inflation back down to its to percent target
  • we are not today in a recession
  • recession is a risk of the Fed in getting the inflation rate back down to 2%

Fed's Barkin is not a voting member until 2024. He is the president of the Richmond Fed.