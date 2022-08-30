Fed's Barkin is speaking in front of a Chamber of Commerce crowd in West Virginia. He says:

I don't expect inflation to come down predictably

Seeing some slowing in interest rate sectors

US faces were like inflation

The Fed's responsibility is to reduce inflation

Fed is committed to bring inflation back down to its to percent target

we are not today in a recession

recession is a risk of the Fed in getting the inflation rate back down to 2%

Fed's Barkin is not a voting member until 2024. He is the president of the Richmond Fed.