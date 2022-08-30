Fed's Barkin is speaking in front of a Chamber of Commerce crowd in West Virginia. He says:
- I don't expect inflation to come down predictably
- Seeing some slowing in interest rate sectors
- US faces were like inflation
- The Fed's responsibility is to reduce inflation
- Fed is committed to bring inflation back down to its to percent target
- we are not today in a recession
- recession is a risk of the Fed in getting the inflation rate back down to 2%
Fed's Barkin is not a voting member until 2024. He is the president of the Richmond Fed.