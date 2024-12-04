Fed's Barkin

I see positives on both sides of the Fed's mandate

You can't ignore last month's jobs report at +12K even if there are skews

To me, normalizing is a slower and more-careful path to bring rates to neutral

Even the best models of neutral have a 200 bps span

We have people as low as 2.5% for neutral and as high as 3.75% at Federal Reserve

We want to get to 'somewhat restrictive' policy but there are different points of view on what there is

Surveys of business leaders show 'significantly more optimism' since election

It's a judgement call for when you are done recalibrating and start moving more slowly to normalize

Whether tariffs cause inflation depends on Fed response

The bare to raising prices is lower than it was before the pandemic

I think this is an interesting line that speaks to Fed thinking and the nature of inflation. Once you've raised prices -- and especially if you've raised the repeatedly -- the whole system of commerce becomes more accustomed to price increases, including suppliers and consumers. That removes some of the friction around raising prices and that makes price hikes more likely. So the argument is that the Fed should run tighter than usual for a period.