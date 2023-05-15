Barkin says he's very comfortable with data dependency but not yet convinced inflation is on a steady path downward

Says he sees demand moderating but it may need to cool even more for inflation to come back to 2% inflation target

Jobs market has moved from 'red hot to hot', though some secondary indicators point to some easing

He is withholding June decision given the data still to come

There has been plenty of talk today but there has been nothing to indicate anyone is eager to hike again in June.