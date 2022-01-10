We need to move toward normalisation

"Certainly conceivable" that Fed can raise rates in March

Expects inflation pressures to ease later in the year

But supply chain issues may persist into 2023, adding uncertainty to the outlook

Job market is "as tight as it could be" at this point

This is all nothing new. It just reaffirms the Fed outlook to start the new year and we could get more from Powell tomorrow when he delivers remarks on his renomination as Fed chair.