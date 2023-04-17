Be aware. Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin is set to speak.
Last week (March 12) he said:
- Says he's watching credit conditions
- We are certainly past peak inflation, still a ways to go
- My view is we react to inflation as it comes in, in terms of rate path
- Looking very hard at the man, labor market inflation
- Credit card data giving me some comfort to me and is calling
- If you want to get inflation back to goal, you need multiple months where it's headed their
- Not hearing there is much change in bank lending at the moment
- Not seeing evidence of inflation cracking yet
Barkin is not a voting member this year