Be aware. Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin is set to speak.

Last week (March 12) he said:

  • Says he's watching credit conditions
  • We are certainly past peak inflation, still a ways to go
  • My view is we react to inflation as it comes in, in terms of rate path
  • Looking very hard at the man, labor market inflation
  • Credit card data giving me some comfort to me and is calling
  • If you want to get inflation back to goal, you need multiple months where it's headed their
  • Not hearing there is much change in bank lending at the moment
  • Not seeing evidence of inflation cracking yet

Barkin is not a voting member this year