Be aware. Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin is set to speak.

Last week (March 12) he said:

Says he's watching credit conditions

We are certainly past peak inflation, still a ways to go

My view is we react to inflation as it comes in, in terms of rate path

Looking very hard at the man, labor market inflation

Credit card data giving me some comfort to me and is calling

If you want to get inflation back to goal, you need multiple months where it's headed their

Not hearing there is much change in bank lending at the moment

Not seeing evidence of inflation cracking yet

Barkin is not a voting member this year