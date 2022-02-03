- Would like to see Fed funds back to 1.50-1.75%, where it was before the pandemic, then assess if it should be moved to a 'clearly restrictive' level
- Quest for right now is to get policy 'in a better position' should high inflation persist
- Pandemic still making it hard to anticipate improvements in labor market supply chains and the path of inflation
- Ultimate level and pace of rate hikes remains uncertain, though he sees no need to 'restrain' the economy now
Barkin isn't a voter but he's a good barometer for the core of the Fed.