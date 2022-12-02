Fed's efforts to bring demand back into balance won't be easy, particularly with household excess savings and fiscal stimulus

Fewer workers would contain US growth

"Increasingly, I fear we are moving to an environment where labor is short, not long."

"I talked to a fast-food brand that described how automation and robotics could reduce store staffing by half"

The biggest question in the world right now is whether an aging demographic will be inflationary or deflationary and the answer has implications for every asset class in the world.