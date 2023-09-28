It will be hard to figure out in the economy without data

Credit card data is a good alternative data set

I try to talk to businesses and workers what's happening in the economy

Growth still seems 'solid' in the economy

It makes sense that lower and middle-income spending is adjusting to a slower pace

Growth will moderate from earlier this year

The data on consumer spending in the past few months has been 'extraordinary' but he expects it to slow

I've heard that the middle income consumer is starting to 're-prioritize' spending

I'm expecting the next quarter to be 'solid' no 'robust'

Pace of growth in Q1/Q2 is unlikely to continue

I think we will see demand softening

It's very difficult to imagine inflation settling with growth above trend

We've unleashed people's ability to use price as a lever

We're still seeing wage pressure in the skilled trades

The last five months of inflation data have been encouraging

Barkin is a good indication of the core of the Fed and he clearly wants to see more data and is no rush to adjust the Fed's stance.