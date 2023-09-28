- It will be hard to figure out in the economy without data
- Credit card data is a good alternative data set
- I try to talk to businesses and workers what's happening in the economy
- Growth still seems 'solid' in the economy
- It makes sense that lower and middle-income spending is adjusting to a slower pace
- Growth will moderate from earlier this year
- The data on consumer spending in the past few months has been 'extraordinary' but he expects it to slow
- I've heard that the middle income consumer is starting to 're-prioritize' spending
- I'm expecting the next quarter to be 'solid' no 'robust'
- Pace of growth in Q1/Q2 is unlikely to continue
- I think we will see demand softening
- It's very difficult to imagine inflation settling with growth above trend
- We've unleashed people's ability to use price as a lever
- We're still seeing wage pressure in the skilled trades
- The last five months of inflation data have been encouraging
Barkin is a good indication of the core of the Fed and he clearly wants to see more data and is no rush to adjust the Fed's stance.