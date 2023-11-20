Fed's Barkin

Fed's Barkin speaking on Fox Business:

Not a big time for offering forward guidance.

Fed will respond to data.

Overall core inflation numbers are coming down nicely, but I lot of that is for goods.

Business contacts on the ground report they are still raising prices faster than before pandemic

Continue to view inflation as a stubborn which feeds the higher for longer approach

Skilled trades continue to see wage pressures

Inflation does seem to be settling but the job is not done

Barkin pumps the brakes on too much optimism for Fed policy cuts, although he is encouraged by inflation moving lower.

