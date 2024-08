Thomas Barkin Richmond Fed

Jeanna Smialek from the New York Times is out with some comments from the Fed's Barkin, who is also set to speak on TV shortly.

"More significant reductions typically would be associated with an economy that feels like it’s deteriorating rapidly. And again, 114,000 jobs, while not as good as we’ve been running, on a long-term basis, is a reasonable number," Barkin told her.