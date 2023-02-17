- 25 bps rate path offers flexibility to respond to data
- There are absolutely some segments of the economy where inflation is slowing, some like food and utilities that's less so
- Fed that on inflation the US is making 'slow progress'
- Excess savings, fiscal spending and employers holding onto workers may be offsetting impact on Fed rate increases
- Controlling inflation will require more rate increases, how many "we'll have to see"
These are some more-constructive comments from a Fed official who is usually close to the core. The seasonal adjustment comment on the January