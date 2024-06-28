There are still lags to policy transmission that are playing out

Open to the idea that rate hikes are not constraining the economy as much as the Fed thinks

That is given the 'remarkable' strength in the economy that they are seeing

Services, shelter price-setters still have room to push prices higher

Will proceed 'deliberately' on policy

He definitely doesn't sound like someone who is ready to lean towards cutting rates. If the recent trend in the data keeps up, we might see traders push back the Fed market pricing once again going into the July meeting. Currently, the odds of a September move are at ~70% with the first full 25 bps rate cut priced in for November. In total, traders are seeing ~45 bps of rate cuts for the remainder of this year.