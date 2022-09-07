- I have a bias in general towards moving more quickly, rather than more slowly
- It would not surprise me at all for rates to rise above 3.50% and remain there in 2023
- The destination is real rates in positive territory
- The intent is to keep them there until we are convinced that we put inflation to bed
- Full interview (may be gated)
Barkin also puts emphasis on next week's US CPI data on 13 September as the next clue before their policy decision later this month, noting that the Fed strategy will be akin to "raise and assess, raise and assess". He also plays down recession risks as saying that the definition doesn't have to be "a calamitous decline in activity" but rather it can mean "a rebalancing to get the economy back to normal".