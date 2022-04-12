Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin
Headlines via Reuters:
- how far the Fed will need to raise rates won't be clear until we get closer to our destination
- Fed will do what it must to address high inflation
- Fed should move rates rapidly to neutral range, then tighten further if needed
- if faced with more periods of inflation , fed would need to tighten policy more than has been its recent pattern
- Fed may face more upward inflationary pressures in post-pandemic world
- Fed may be able to avoid "hard landing" by cementing inflation expectations
- increased inflationary pressure poses communication challenges around trade-offs between employment and stable prices