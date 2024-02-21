Thomas Barkin Richmond Fed

Recent data on PPI and CPI have been 'less good', showing dependence of disinflation on goods

January data 'made things harder' but should not put too much weight on the month's information given known seasonality issues

Ease of hiring is not yet back to normal but conditions are improving

Productivity metrics are 'poor' and need to be viewed over longer time periods

It's too soon to say there's been a sea change in productivity but firms are investing

Weaker growth overseas should not have much impact on the US recovery

The US still has a ways to go to get a soft landing

The US is on the back end of its inflation problem, the question is how much longer it will take

The market has also taken a cautious view on the January CPI surprise but that will raise the stakes for February numbers.