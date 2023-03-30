Fed's Barkin
  • I'm tracking things like weekly credit card spending to see if demand is beginning to settle
  • When you raise rates there is always a risk of the economy slowing faster than you want
  • Sees risks in commercial real estate
  • Looking at how expiration of SNAP and other benefits may put pressure on household spending
  • Still a lot of money among households available to be spent
  • Comfortable with a trajectory now of evaluating meeting by meeting if a quarter point hike is needed or not

