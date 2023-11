Whether more is needed from the Fed remains to be seen

We are making real progress on inflation

The job isn't done, inflation remains too high

Not yet convinced inflation on a smooth glide path to 2%

Weill need economic slowing to beat inflation

Any downturn will be less severe than past recessions

There's a clear message here: The economy needs to slow down or the Fed will hike more (or at least keep rates higher than the market is pricing).