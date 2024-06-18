It's hard to know how much signal to take from inflation last year, or this quarter, or last couple of weeks

I didn't quite get more confidence in Q1 this year about inflation, we'll see where we go

On the goods side, I hear pricing power is waning

This month's inflation reading was very encouraging

Labor market is also heading in the right direction

The hiring rate has dropped a lot

I'm watching closely if we're going to see an acceleration

The dynamic underpinning spending is a strong jobs market and a stock market at record levels

Consumer spending is still solid

It's not hard to see scenarios where the labor market weakens

There could be lots of reasons for why the yield curve is inverted

A lot of economic signals have not worked well this cycle

US 5-year breakevens are at 2.16%, the bond market has already decided that inflation is over.