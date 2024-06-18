barkin
  • It's hard to know how much signal to take from inflation last year, or this quarter, or last couple of weeks
  • I didn't quite get more confidence in Q1 this year about inflation, we'll see where we go
  • On the goods side, I hear pricing power is waning
  • This month's inflation reading was very encouraging
  • Labor market is also heading in the right direction
  • The hiring rate has dropped a lot
  • I'm watching closely if we're going to see an acceleration
  • The dynamic underpinning spending is a strong jobs market and a stock market at record levels
  • Consumer spending is still solid
  • It's not hard to see scenarios where the labor market weakens
  • There could be lots of reasons for why the yield curve is inverted
  • A lot of economic signals have not worked well this cycle

US 5-year breakevens are at 2.16%, the bond market has already decided that inflation is over.