- Says it's time to normalize
- Reduction in balance sheet does a little more on top of rate hikes to tighten policy
- Perfectly comfortable with path of rate hikes for next couple meetings
- I'm still hearing very strong consumer demand at the high end
- The stronger the economy, the better the case to do more on rates
- He's not seeing anything in the data that makes him concerned about consumer spending
- To change the pace of rate hikes, inflation expectations would need to change
We've heard all this before.