The Fed is in the blackout period but Barr is commenting on Basel capital rules for banks. Earlier this week it was reported that the rules will be watered down after
donations lobbying from big banks.
- New Basel draft will revise all major areas of original plans following industry criticism
- Fed will propose updating G-sib surcharge to account for changes in inflation and economic growth under new proposal
- Changes would exempt banks under $250 billion in assets from most new requirements except for recognizing unrealized gains and losses of securities
- New plan will raise capital by 9% compared to original plan at 19%