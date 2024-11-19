Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr delivering prepared testimony.
Doesn't comment on the economy or monetary policy.
As a Federal Reserve Governor Barr has a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
