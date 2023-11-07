Fed's Barr, Board of Gov. member in charge of supervision, is scheduled to speak shortly, but is expected to be focused on Financial technology.

Nevertheless, he is speaking on a fireside chat and there could be questions on the economy/policy.

Fed's Waller is expected to speak at 10 AM. The topic is "Using economic data to understand the economy".

Dallas Fed Pres. Lorie Logan is due to speak at a joint energy conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and Dallas. That event starts at 1:25 PM ET