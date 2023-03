We will be looking at incoming data and financial conditions to make a meeting-by-meeting judgement on interest rates

Monetary policy decisions were well-telegraphed

We need stronger rules on capital and liquidity for banks of $100B and up

It's fair to ask if the supervisors of SVB could have been more aggressive

Barr is reiterating the Fed's line on rates here so it's nothing new. Think of Barr as a guaranteed vote for whatever Powell wants.