Fed's beige book: There have been wide-ranging input costs increases from strong demand
  • Economic activity across US expanded at a modest pace in the final weeks of 2021
  • Some districts reported that transportation bottlenecks had stabilized in the past few weeks but procurement costs remain elevated
  • Many contacts noted that wage gains at the low end were particularly strong
  • Many contacts attributed the high cost of inputs to ongoing supply chain disruptions
  • Some districts noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the recent robust pace
  • Optimism remained generally high
  • Several districts cited businesses trimming expectations for growth in the next several months
  • Most districts noted a sudden pullback in leisure travel, hotels and restaurants as new cases rose
  • Compensation growth remained well-above historical averages across industries, demographics and geographies
As usual, there's something for everyone in the Beige Book. The wage growth commentary is certainly inflationary but Team Transitory might point to improvements in bottlenecks as a sign of things to come.