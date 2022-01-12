Economic activity across US expanded at a modest pace in the final weeks of 2021

Some districts reported that transportation bottlenecks had stabilized in the past few weeks but procurement costs remain elevated

Many contacts noted that wage gains at the low end were particularly strong

Many contacts attributed the high cost of inputs to ongoing supply chain disruptions

Some districts noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the recent robust pace

Optimism remained generally high

Several districts cited businesses trimming expectations for growth in the next several months

Most districts noted a sudden pullback in leisure travel, hotels and restaurants as new cases rose

Compensation growth remained well-above historical averages across industries, demographics and geographies

As usual, there's something for everyone in the Beige Book. The wage growth commentary is certainly inflationary but Team Transitory might point to improvements in bottlenecks as a sign of things to come.