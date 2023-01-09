Atlanta Fed President Bostic
Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic is also speaking, and like Daly is speaking to the services inflation component.

He says:

  • a likelihood that services inflation will prove stickier than Fed would want
  • not saying that wages are driving final goods prices
  • If there's a contraction, it's going to be shallow and short
  • Thinks inflation will fall to about 3% this year, though it will take time
  • Base case for 2023 GDP is 1% growth
  • Repeats that he sees rates rising to 5-5.25%
  • Repeats that rates will need to stay high well into 2024
  • It's fair to say the Fed is willing to overshoot