Some evidence of improvement on the demand side but it's preliminary

Supply side improvements have not come in as fast as expected

There's no evidence of dysfuction in the bond market

Doesn't believe a US recession is a foregone conclusion

Household balances "seem to be leveling off" and will be watching for a decline as a sign demand will cool

Feels US has 'considerable momentum' and is less susceptible to contagion

Rents leveling off would be a 'really positive development'

On the other side of this, comments from Druckenmiller are crossing now and he says his baseline is a hard landing next year.