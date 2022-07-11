Action in the job market right now does not feel like recession

Movement in longer-run inflation expectations 'encouraging'

Demand is starting to respond to tighter Fed policy in housing and elsewhere, some supply improvement apparent too

Not putting much probability on possible Fed actions at meetings beyond July, will adapt as data comes in

Comfortable economy can withstand 75 bps in July

Current policy remains accommodative

There isn't much to think about here. Fed policymakers remain universally upbeat on the economy.