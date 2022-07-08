Atlanta Fed President Bostic
  • I'm slightly less concerned about wage inflation but only slightly
  • Still a lot of labor market momentum
  • We're starting to inch in the right direction
  • I am fully supportive of 75 bps in July
  • We need to move aggressively
  • We can move at 75 bps and not see a lot of protracted damaged to the broader economy
  • I've been on the low side of where we need to get, in the 3% range but we'll get a lot more data in the coming months
  • I'm going to take a wait-and-see attitude
  • All of the dynamics we see are impacted by the pandemic
  • The core of the US economy is still strong and that's where we're watching

There's a subtext to all the Fed comments where they assume growth will remain strong as a part of their rate-hike forecasts.The correlate to that is that if growth undershoots (something the market is deeply concerned about) they will lower their  inflation  models and plans to hike.