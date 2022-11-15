Bostic

The roadmap remains in place for the Fed. Get to sufficiently restrictive. See that inflation is killed. Don't take foot off the brakes until that happens.

Goods is a supply and demand thing. Services can be stickier as once "menu prices" are changed, the businesses are more reluctant to lower those costs. The savings go into the pockets of the business owners. That include food, and entertainment but also things like repair services that have seen a large bump up.

