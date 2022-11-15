Full impact of monetary policy won't be felt for months Fed must look to economic signals other than inflation as policy guideposts Has seen clues that tighter financial conditions may be pinching commercial real estate and Banking He anticipates that more interest rate hikes will be needed Indicatiors or broad based easing of inflation needs to be seen there are glimmers of hope in goods inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term need to see services inflation to slow as well Labor remains tight, sees upward pressure on wages Number 1 job is to tame unacceptably high inflation Fed policy risks inducing a recession, but that is preferable to high inflation getting entrenched Recession is not a foregone conclusion Once Fed reaches appropriate restrictive policy, it needs to stay there until there is convincing evidence inflation is firmly on track to 2% target.
The roadmap remains in place for the Fed. Get to sufficiently restrictive. See that inflation is killed. Don't take foot off the brakes until that happens.
Goods is a supply and demand thing. Services can be stickier as once "menu prices" are changed, the businesses are more reluctant to lower those costs. The savings go into the pockets of the business owners. That include food, and entertainment but also things like repair services that have seen a large bump up.
