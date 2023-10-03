Fed's Bostic

Higher long-term rates not impacting business beyond what would happen in a normal tightening cycle

Says he sees the next move as a single quarter-point rate cut late next year

Sees inflation approaching 2% target by end of 2025

Still 'work to do' but confident underlying price trends are slowing

Share of goods with faster price increases has declined; businesses agree slowing trend likely to continue

'Signs of balance' also coming to labor market, with slower jobs growth

Businesses say it's getting easier to hire and wage growth likely to slow

Energy prices and geopolitics pose upside risks to inflation

Assessing need for below-trend GDP growth to cure inflation depends on other trends like productivity

Isn't it a bit early to be weighing in on higher long-end rates? The move only started a month ago.