We're not seeing inflation moving away from target

I'm comfortable waiting

If inflation seems to significantly stall, then we'll probably do more

Just take note that on the headline remark, he adds that he doesn't share the view of hiking in July - which is a view that is shared by other members of the FOMC including Powell. That certainly makes things interesting and the next consumer price inflation report is going to be a big one to test the bias of everyone ahead of the July decision.