Sees at least three rate hikes this year

March is a reasonable date to start rate hike, balance sheet runoff should begin "soon after"

There is a risk inflation is likely to be elevated for extended period of time

Fed needs to respond directly, clearly, and aggressively

A fast balance sheet runoff would be needed

Full process of balance sheet runoff should be geared to end in "a couple of years"

This is pretty much the base case scenario for the debate in which I talked about earlier here. There isn't anything that stands out all too much from Bostic's remarks, so carry on as you will.