Fed's Bostic in weekend FT article said (the interview did not reference CPI and PPI last week).

Expressed that if the Fed cuts rates too soon, inflation might fluctuate unpredictably, potentially stalling completely.

He anticipates a slower progression of inflation going forward but does not expect it to reach the 2% target until 2025, with a prediction of ending this year at 2.25%.

Believes that interest rates need to remain high until at least the summer, citing the current economic uncertainty in the U.S.

Expressed surprise at the rapid decline of inflation so far but feels that markets are overly optimistic about the speed of this decline.

Highlighted potential risks from Middle East conflicts and their impact on business costs in his district.

Last Monday, Bostic said he did not expect a rate cut until the 3rd quarter. He also said: