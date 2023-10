Fed's Bostic

We're in a good place for us to get to 2% inflation

There's certainly more for us to do

I don't have a recession in my dot plot

We don't have to increase rates any further

If things come in differently from my outlook, we might have to increase rates but that's not my current outlook

The market is pricing in just a 14% chance of a hike in November and around 30% for December.