- Sees one more rate hike and and then hold
- inflation still remains too high. There is a lot to do on inflation
- I don't see inflation falling below 3 1/2% and 3 1/2 is still well above the 2% target
- Does not have a recession as his baseline outlook
- the economy continues to be extremely resilient
- we will economy that remains strong. We're going to have to see some weakening
- we only moved into restrictive stance starting in the fall
- The banking system seems to be stable but never know when the next shoe may stop
- The uncertainty in the banking is going to cause bankers to be more cautious. That is going to do some work for the Fed in not having to raise rates more
- monitoring situation around debt ceiling. Uncertainty is not helpful
- shorter-term rise inflation expectations doesn't really surprise me. People see prices at gas stations and grocery stores. The longer run inflation expectations have not moved as much.
- We're going to do what we need to do to get inflation back down to 2%
- It is important that we get our balance sheet back down to a size that is appropriate
He is less hawkish vs the likes of Waller and Bullard who see multiple hikes still left to do.
The question will be how the Fed can square policy if inflation decline stalls near 3.5%. Already, it will still take at least 3 months for the YoY to get down to 3.5%, unless shelter starts to show a sharper decline (it rose 0.6% last month and accounts for 34% of the CPI data).