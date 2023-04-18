Feds Bostic
Feds Bostic speaking on CNBC

He is less hawkish vs the likes of Waller and Bullard who see multiple hikes still left to do.

The question will be how the Fed can square policy if inflation decline stalls near 3.5%. Already, it will still take at least 3 months for the YoY to get down to 3.5%, unless shelter starts to show a sharper decline (it rose 0.6% last month and accounts for 34% of the CPI data).