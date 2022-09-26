Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic

The question is how events in the UK might weaken European economy and put more stress on the US

Until inflation is under control, there will be volatility in financial markets

Events in the UK don't help the outlook for possible recession

I tend to think the narrative that this is a UK-led rout is overdone. The moves in the mini-budget were all telegraphed, it just happened to come at the same time as the Fed, BOJ intervention and a spike in the US dollar. That said, it was certainly a big contributor but Bostic here is talking like it's the only contributor.