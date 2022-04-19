Fed's Bostic
Atlanta Fed President Bostic
  • Not easy to know how strong the economy will be as the Fed hikes
  • 75 bps hike not on the radar
  • Cut to global growth forecast from the IMF today is a sign that the Fed needs to be cautious. It's a reason not to rush beyond neutral
  • Estimates that neutral is around 2.50%

Bostic is on CNBC