Fed's Bostic: It's important we get to neutral as expiditously as possible
Comments from the Atlanta Fed President
Adam Button
Tuesday, 19/04/2022 | 19:27 GMT-0
19/04/2022 | 19:27 GMT-0
- Not easy to know how strong the economy will be as the Fed hikes
- 75 bps hike not on the radar
- Cut to global growth forecast from the IMF today is a sign that the Fed needs to be cautious. It's a reason not to rush beyond neutral
- Estimates that neutral is around 2.50%
Bostic is on CNBC
