Not going into December meeting with a sense that the outcome is preordained, coming data will be important; keeping options open

Still an open question how fast and by how much rates need to be cut to keep inflation declining while avoiding undue damage to the job market

Risks to inflation, employment mandates are roughly in balance, justifies move towards neutral monetary policy

If going to err, will err on the side of being more restrictive

Has not yet decided on pace, extent of cuts for 2025

Will have to wait and see how tariffs or other policies of new administration shape the economy; as conditions change monetary policy will adapt

Companies say there is not a lot of pressure to hire, but also not an expectation that labor market is going to weaken

Still think policy rate is restrictive

Do not want people to conclude view that there must be a cut at every meeting

Economy on solid footing, nearing price stability with labor market at or around maximum employment

Data and contacts suggest economic growth is cooling and pricing power continues to diminish

Do not believe progress on inflation has stalled, though it has been bumpy

Uncertainties around health of job market, but analysis suggests it is cooling in an orderly fashion

Atlanta Fed's base case is that inflation remains on track to reach 2%

