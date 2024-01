Fed's Bostic

Plans to work with team over the next six months to get a better view of how balance sheet policy should evolve

Businesses say that hiring practices are normalizing as is the ability to pass along price increases

Labor market risks are much more balanced; many sectors not showing growth

Inflation and employment mandates are not yet in conflict

Labor markets remain strong in the aggregate and suggest continued momentum in the economy

There's no shift from Bostic, who is a moderate hawk.