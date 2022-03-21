Getting inflation under control is top priority for 2022

Fed will do "all in its power"

Uncertainty is likely to reduce economic activity, though not hearing that yet from contacts

Risks to policy path go both ways, Fed will adapt as appropriate

Well, this is only one view point and unless it is Powell outlining the rate hike trajectory, markets will continue to price in what they want until there is a stronger form of pushback by the Fed surely. But this just reaffirms where their priorities are at the moment and what Bostic sees at least for the time being.