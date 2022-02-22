Bostic joins in on the topic du jour:

  • Not sure how sanction on Russia will impact the US economy

And points out the obvious:

  • Modal outlook is not for a recession but eventually there will be some slowdown in growth

More, Headlines via Reuters:

  • economy "still quite strong" as officials try to figure out economy "in real time"
  • companies and output remain constrained by inability to find workers
  • when it comes to demand and spending "people are ready to go"
  • no clear evidence demand will fall off in coming months; growth expected to continue
  • uncertainty could lead to some retrenchment of investment
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
