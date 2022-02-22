Bostic joins in on the topic du jour:
- Not sure how sanction on Russia will impact the US economy
And points out the obvious:
- Modal outlook is not for a recession but eventually there will be some slowdown in growth
More, Headlines via Reuters:
- economy "still quite strong" as officials try to figure out economy "in real time"
- companies and output remain constrained by inability to find workers
- when it comes to demand and spending "people are ready to go"
- no clear evidence demand will fall off in coming months; growth expected to continue
- modal outlook is not for recession, but "eventually there will be some slowdown" in growth
- uncertainty could lead to some retrenchment of investment