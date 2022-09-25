Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic spoke on US TV, CBS' "Face the Nation":

Bostic

Headlines via Reuters.

Bostic giving indications of diminishing bottlenecks in the US economy. the chain of reasoning will be that this will lead to the end of the cycle of Fed rate hikes when inflation is expected to be back within target range. Bostic has not specified a time frame for this in these comments of course. There are further hikes still to come from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).