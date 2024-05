Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic was early to tip (many) bucketloads of cold water on the idea of multiple, near-term, FOMC rate cuts, and he is still beating expectations down:

Pleased with inflation progress in April but Fed is not yet there

Lower shelter inflation was a significant development

One data point is not a trend

Says remains "resolute" and "vigilant" about inflation

There is still a lot of pricing pressure in the economy