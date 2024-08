The labour market is weakening "but not weak"

As price pressures ease, officials need to be conscious of their mandate of maintaining full employment

The narrative now is that the Fed is slowly conforming to market expectations for a rate cut next month. I reckon Powell should reaffirm that at Jackson Hole next week. However, they're steering clear of saying that they will overdo it and go with a 50 bps cut. So, therein lies the risk of market pricing presently.