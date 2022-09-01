Some remarks crossing news wires from Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic.

He is speaking at a presentation to the undergraduate finance class at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business.

He is not adding anything to what we already know, but still its useful to keep track of Fed officials and presidents:

Slowing the economy will slow demand and thus slow inflation, or so the reasoning goes. It also means job losses. Which sucks if its you. But that's not the concern of leaders of the Fed. Which also sucks.

