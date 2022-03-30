Bostic speaking on "Economic Leadership from America's Founding to the Global Pandemic" at the University of Southern California's George Washington Leadership Lecture Series.

  • increasing uncertainty is a source of risk for demand.
  • the war in Ukraine impacts inflation, boosts uncertainty
  • greater uncertainty is a source of risk for demand
  • if the Fed moves too quickly the economy could be harmed
  • the Fed is pulling back on policy support to allow the economy to stand on its own
  • says again his preference is for 6 hikes this year
  • can hike rates without causing a recession
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
